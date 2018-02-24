Home | World | Africa | Chamisa to suffer an embarrassing disappointing defeat

A Political commentator Livingstone Masamba‎ has claimed that MDC-T Acting President Nelson Chamisa will suffer embarrassing and disappointing defeat if the congress is held.

"The 2013 Crossover rally at Freedom Square/Robert Mugabe Square (Depending which side of politics you come from) has been recorded in the history of Zimbabwe as a political gathering that brought together the highest number of Political Party supporters at one gathering," he said.

"Fast forward to the announcement of results after the historic rally, MDC-T suffered a monumental and embarrassing defeat. Whether that was a clear defeat or manipulated result, everyone is clueless including some of the ZANU PF MPs who were announced as winners. Dr Joice Mujuru who was a Vice President in Mugabe's administration then also remains clueless on what transpired up to this day."

He said now coming to the burial of former MDC-T leader Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai, Nelson Chamisa's supporters are on top of the mountains celebrating the crowds who attended MTs funeral in Buhera.

"To them, this is "confirmation" that Chamisa has already defeated ED in the next Presidential election. They seem to have quickly forgotten how they were misled by the Crossover rally. There hasn't been any meaningful changes to how the elections in the country are administered besides ED playing to the gallery to give probably false hope to the opposition. It then boggles the mind when MDC-T structures and supporters are so much convinced that they are going to form the next government without them proffering how they intend to do things differently from the past when they were trounced. The party has to date failed to come up with clues on how the election came out in favour of ZANU PF in 2013 besides the myth of the mutating ballot paper," he said.

"The biggest and worst error the Party is making is confusing the number of people who attended MT burial with how the Party is going to perform in the forthcoming plebiscite. In the absence of a clear strategy and an understanding of the system employed (if indeed it is there) by the ruling Party to manipulate election results, it is naïve to hope and believe that MDC-T will form the next administration. Instead of celebrating numbers attending rallies and funerals, the Party should have been on the ground looking for links and clues how and why it has been a permanent election loser besides indications pointing in its favour."

"I foresee MDC-T suffering the worst embarrassing election defeat and sending most of its members into dejection and depression."

