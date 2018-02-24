Mujuru PRC condemns police Brutality
It is shameful that the Commissioner General of police despeakably apportion blame on the unarmed civilians. To blame the innocent citizenry for the Police's lack of use of minimal force in dealing with the public when it is the same police and misguided city of Harare leadership that instigated a ruthless banning of commuters from entering the city centre and thereby increasing transport cost on the already economically suffering masses demonstrates leadership delinquency of the highest order. The regime should be ashamed that in its first 100 days of military administration it has only delivered dead bodies of innocent civilians and leaving more under dangerous life threatening circumstances.
To that end PRC demands that the irresponsible police officers be brought to book forth with. Nobody is above the law.
Our vendors are Zimbabweans who are also trying to make a decent living under the most trying inhuman circumstances. PRC condemns such inhuman treatment of the Suffering masses. As Zimbabwe we wonder
" if Ndiko kutonga kwaro here ?."
We challenge Mnangagwa to commission an independent commission of enquiry into these painful and saddening circumstances we witness reckless loss of human life and responsible culprits should be brought to book. Zimbabweans should vote out such cruel leadership come 2018 elections. The affected families deserve to be compensated for the nation should never allow Satan to run away with a christian bible from a christian pulpit.
# The Regime must fall come 2018 elections.
Mother Zimbabwe for President 2018 elections
Adv Gift Nyandoro
PRC Spokesperson
