David Whitehead revival hopes high

A public statement on the utilisation of the US$2 million injected by the government towards the resumption of operations at David Whitehead is expected early next week, amid hopes for a quick turnaround for the textile giant.

The textile giant has gone through a rough patch for years, leading to its closure in 2011.

Hope for the successful revitalisation of David Whitehead were recently boosted when President Emmerson Mnangagwa during his official speech to commission National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) locomotives reaffirmed the government's commitment in seeing the company getting back on track.

Chegutu West legislator, Dexter Nduna is confident that the company will be reopening soon.

A deal brokered through the Zimbabwe Asset Management Company (ZAMCO) to bail out the company has already resulted in the asset manager setting up a management team to play an oversight role on the allocated funds and this should provide transparency and clarity on the utilisation of the investment package.

