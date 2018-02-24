Zanu PF youths shocked Mugabe was ousted
According to NewZimbabwe, Madiro revealed this while addressing a Zanu-PF extraordinary provincial coordination committee meeting in the eastern border city of Mutare recently.He told the party officials not to focus on areas where the party is popular but spread wings to remote areas to keep their support base informed.
"We had meetings in Chipinge District and in some areas such as Mahenye our cadres did not even know that President Mugabe was no longer in office. They were shocked to hear the news that President Mugabe is no longer in power. Close to 600 youths were also shocked that the party has rebranded cars," said Madiro.
He also told the meeting that the party should start distributing regalia, saying other opponents such as Zimbabwe Partnership for Prosperity (ZIPP) were now distributing T-shirts during their campaigns.
