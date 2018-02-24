Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa is a mafia obsessed with power
Mnangagwa is a mafia obsessed with power



  24/02/2018
FORMER Zanu-PF Central Committee member and Masvingo Urban MP, Daniel Shumba, has come out guns blazing, accusing the Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration of being a mafia obsessed with power ahead of national interests, NewZimbabwe reported.

Shumba, founder of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said he is now ready to lead Zimbabwe to the future it deserves where peace, freedom and prosperity for all would be supreme.

Shumba believes the country cannot continue to be a military state where a few individuals in the corridors of power continue to amass wealth at the expense of the majority.

"Zimbabwe's economic agenda is captured and the international community and nation are being misled, misinformed, and fooled by a group of partisan, corrupt and power hungry military group and their tribalist partners," said Shumba.

"A national economic program cannot be driven or owned by a people who don't have a democratic mandate.

"These are a cabal of vengeful and corrupt people who grabbed power for their own diabolical agenda.

"They continue to loot diamonds, externalise huge amounts of gold, and are involved in illicit fuel deals. That is the main reason for their obsession for power," Shumba said in a statement released to New Zimbabwe.

