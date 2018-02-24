Mnangagwa is a mafia obsessed with power
- 24/02/2018 20:42:00
- 6
- 0
Shumba, founder of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), said he is now ready to lead Zimbabwe to the future it deserves where peace, freedom and prosperity for all would be supreme.
Shumba believes the country cannot continue to be a military state where a few individuals in the corridors of power continue to amass wealth at the expense of the majority."Zimbabwe's economic agenda is captured and the international community and nation are being misled, misinformed, and fooled by a group of partisan, corrupt and power hungry military group and their tribalist partners," said Shumba.
"A national economic program cannot be driven or owned by a people who don't have a democratic mandate.
"These are a cabal of vengeful and corrupt people who grabbed power for their own diabolical agenda.
"They continue to loot diamonds, externalise huge amounts of gold, and are involved in illicit fuel deals. That is the main reason for their obsession for power," Shumba said in a statement released to New Zimbabwe.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles