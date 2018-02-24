Home | World | Africa | Woman kills hubby
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Mnangagwa off to Guinea to sign agreements

Woman kills hubby



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/02/2018 20:33:00
  • 5
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
A Cranborne woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her husband after he received a phone call from a suspected girlfriend.

Marlene Layton, 45, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with murder.

She was granted $50 bail and the matter was remanded to April 30.

As part of her bail conditions, Marlene was ordered to reside at her given address and report once a week between 6 am and 6pm at Braeside Police station.

Allegations are that on February 20 at around 5:30pm, the deceased Antony Lyton, 51, was seated with his wife when he received a phone call and moved to the backyard to answer.

Marlene became suspicious that the call was from his girlfriend and followed him outside where she demanded to see the call register.

Marlene and the late Antony immediately got into a fight as she tried to grab the cellphone.

As a result, she pushed him and he landed heavily on his back.

He fell unconscious and was later taken to Mount Sinai Medical Centre in Hillside, Harare where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 63 of 63