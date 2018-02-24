Woman kills hubby
Marlene Layton, 45, was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with murder.
She was granted $50 bail and the matter was remanded to April 30.
As part of her bail conditions, Marlene was ordered to reside at her given address and report once a week between 6 am and 6pm at Braeside Police station.
Marlene became suspicious that the call was from his girlfriend and followed him outside where she demanded to see the call register.
Marlene and the late Antony immediately got into a fight as she tried to grab the cellphone.
As a result, she pushed him and he landed heavily on his back.
He fell unconscious and was later taken to Mount Sinai Medical Centre in Hillside, Harare where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
