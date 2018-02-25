Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera
Villagers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com allege Mandipaka panicked with the huge crowed that flocked at the late Movement for Democratic Change(MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral in Humanikwa village last Tuesday hence he panicked and sent his supporters to intimidate villagers.
"Following the burial of Tsvangirai, Mandipaka panicked after seeing thousands of opposition supporters and had to send Shadreck Gwedegwe and Gladis Mutero who moved around Gwedegwe village, Muzembe village and Muzhingi village intimidating voters to vote for Mandipaka, revealed the sources.
However, Mandipaka could not be reached for comment.
Cases of intimidation by way of demanding BVR serial numbers are mushrooming in rural areas despite strong warnings by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and (ZEC) to perpetrators.
