Home | World | Africa | Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Mthuli Ncube told to het his 2% tax from diamond looters

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25/02/2018 12:49:00
  • 7
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Two Buhera North, ZANU PF supporters allegedly terrorised the residents, on Saturday demanding Biometric Voters Registration (BVR) serial numbers from registered voters and coercing them to vote for reigning Member of Parliament Oliver Mandipaka.

Villagers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com allege Mandipaka panicked with the huge crowed that flocked at the late Movement for Democratic Change(MDC) leader Morgan Tsvangirai's funeral in Humanikwa village last Tuesday hence he panicked and sent his supporters to intimidate villagers.

"Following the burial of Tsvangirai, Mandipaka panicked after seeing thousands of opposition supporters and had to send Shadreck Gwedegwe and Gladis Mutero who moved around Gwedegwe village, Muzembe village and Muzhingi village intimidating voters to vote for Mandipaka, revealed the sources.

However, Mandipaka could not be reached for comment.

Cases of intimidation by way of demanding BVR serial numbers are mushrooming in rural areas despite strong warnings by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and (ZEC) to perpetrators.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 81 of 81