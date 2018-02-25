Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

Photos of former president Robert Mugabe and his family have surfaced online, but Bona's husband Simba Chikore and Grace Mugabe's first son Russel Goreraza are missing.

According to online website paZimbabwe.com, the pictures were shot during Mugabe's private 94th birthday party.

