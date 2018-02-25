MLO unveils coat of arms
This after the national flag of The Republic of Matabeleland was successfully unveiled on 24 October 2012.
We deeply believe that Matabeleland is now in a good position to resume its sovereign and independent status that was lost in 1893.Into yonke ilesikhathi sayo, Mthwakazi phakama lapho okhona ufune inkululeko yakho. Izimbabwe kayisiyo yakho njalo kawula sabelo khona.
Stop crying and complaining in Zimbabwe and fight for your own independence and sovereignty.We can not continue to be slaves and segregated in Zimbabwe.
Why should we be ruled against our free will ?
Matebelaland is all yours and ready to be freed by you.
