'Arrest Grace Mugabe over academic fraud'

  26/02/2018
Welshman Ncube's opposition MDC has called for the arrest of former first lady Grace Mugabe for fraudulently obtaining a doctorate that she apparently obtaining a doctorate that she apparently received within months.
This comes after Zimbabwean anti-corruption investigators have said the ongoing probe into the alleged academic fraud at the UZ vice chancellor Levy Nyagura and a probe will not lead to the arrest of Grace.

