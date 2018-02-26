Home | World | Africa | Family of 3 sisters shot dead demand $40,000 compensation

THE family of three women in Bulawayo's New Magwegwe suburb who were recently fatally shot by a soldier who later turned the gun on himself in a suicide attempt, is demanding $40 000 as compensation for the killings, lobola and pain caused to them.

Initially the family had demanded $12 000 for funeral expenses. Carlos Tinashe Chapeyema (23), who is based in Gweru and attached to the Zimbabwe National Army Infantry Battalion Brigade in Battlefields, Kwekwe, allegedly fired about 20 shots, killing his wife, her two siblings and injuring his 18-month- old daughter before shooting himself in an alleged suicide attempt following an infidelity row. The Chapeyemas managed to pay part of the money before burial.

A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity, said part of the initial demand was paid and families had agreed on a payment plan for the remaining balance.

"The family of the deceased women demanded a total of $40 000, including the initial $12 000 that was demanded before burial. The demanded money covers lobola and compensation for the killings. The Chapeyemas have paid about $5 000 and nine beasts, which am not sure how they were valued," said the relative.

"A payment plan of not less than $200 per month was agreed on. We are glad the families are in good books and all went well at the burial of the victims and negotiation meetings."

Chapeyema and his daughter Tlowi Chapeyema, whom he shot once on the leg, are still admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital. His wife, Ashley Phiri (21) and her siblings, Nkosivumile Ncube (16) and Rita Nkomo (23) died on the spot. The incident occurred in the early hours of February 1. Mpilo Central Hospital Clinical Director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya said the father and daughter's conditions had greatly improved.

"Chapeyema is stable now and had a speedy recovery although he is still undergoing specialist treatment for some serious injuries that he had incurred. His daughter is stable and fully recovered now. Doctors are contemplating on discharging her now," he said.

A relative to the deceased women, Ms Idah Mutasa, said to be taking care of Tlowi in hospital, declined to comment on the compensations. She said she has been confined to hospital since day one of the shooting incident and is not aware of what was agreed between the families. "I have been in hospital since the day of the incident, hence, can't comment on any other details. The baby is doing fine now," she said.

Members of the bereaved family refused to comment. Chapeyema, who is facing murder and attempted murder charges, was on Friday further remanded in custody in absentia to March 2. He initially appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi during a court conducted at his bedside at Mpilo Central Hospital. Chapeyema allegedly went to his wife's house armed with an AK 47 assault rifle, which was loaded with a magazine of 20 rounds.

He was arrested at the scene and the weapon used in committing the alleged offences was also recovered. The couple lived in Mutare but the accused person's wife is alleged to have returned to her parents, accusing Chapeyema of physically abusing her.

