Ian Khama's Botswana tells Kabila to step down

Botswana has urged the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Joseph Kabila, to step down.

The foreign ministry said the situation is DR Congo is particularly bad "because its leader has persistently delayed holding elections, and has lost control over the security of his country."

Read the full statement:

