79-year-old blind man up for rape

A 79-year-old partially blind man was recently hauled before the Chitungwiza Magistrates' courts facing a rape charge as defined in Section 65 (1) (a) (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

David Taruwinga Kamera of Number 14555 Zengeza 3 Extension is alleged to have raped a 12-year-old minor related to him. He pleaded not guilty and under the counsel of lawyer Tapiwa Allen Munodawafa, he was granted $50 bail. The state in the case is being represented by Tendai Mukariri.

It is the state case that the accused and complainant resided at the same house and on November 4, 2017 at around 12pm, the girl was given $1 to buy a jumbo bun for the partially blind Kamera.

Upon return, she proceeded to the bedroom where the accused was sleeping and when she attempted to hand him the bun from outside, she was allegedly coerced to enter the spare bedroom.

Magistrate Esteri Chivasa heard from the prosecution that Kamera grabbed his sister-in-law's hand and pushed her onto the bed after which he had sexual intercourse with her once.

The state further alleges that when the complainant screamed for help, no one came to her rescue and after the act, she was threatened by the accused with unspecified action.

The offence came to light on January 28 when the complainant's aunt, Fortunate Muchoko, discovered blood stained ladies pants stashed in a plastic bag in the storeroom. The minor admitted she had been raped and threatened, and a report was made at St Mary's Police Station.

The complainant was referred to Chitungwiza Central Hospital for medical examination and a medical affidavit will be produced in court.

