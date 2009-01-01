Home | World | Africa | Baby drowns while mother has sex with boyfriend

A-THREE-YEAR old baby boy fell into a pit and drowned while his mother was allegedly indulging in sex inside her boyfriend's house in Bulawayo.

Police on Monday rescued the couple as Cowdray Park residents were baying for their blood.

An angry mob that was accusing the couple of being irresponsible had gathered around 6pm, demanding "justice."

More to follow....

