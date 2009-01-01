Patient dies after drunk doctor performs caesarean operation
- 2 hours 6 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
After more than a year of investigations, Mushuku was found guilty of negligence and working in theatre under the influence of alcohol.
The Ministry of Health and Child Care has ordered him to go to Parirenyatwa Hospital for rehabilitation.
Masvingo Provincial Medical Director (PMD) Dr Amadeus Shamu confirmed that judgement had been handed down but refused to shed light on the nature of the punishment.
"All I can say is proper punishment was given but I am not at liberty to tell you the nature of the punishment for publication," said Shamu.
"Gutu District Medical Officer Dr Tapiwa Mupepe, Dr Mushuku and Pamunoda Muguti, the nurse who was on duty, were all found guilty. Dr Mupepe was given a warning, Mushuku was sent to rehab and Muguti is working under supervision," said the source.
When asked for comment, Mupepe said he was charged for not being at work when the operation was done.
"My case was about absence from work for no reason. They said had I been there, the operation would not have been conducted. Everyone was found guilty as charged but I will appeal because I am not happy with the judgement," said Mupepe.
After the botched operation, the now deceased was transferred to Masvingo Provincial Hospital where she died after a few hours but her child miraculously survived.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles