Top lawyer faces deregistration
- 7 hours 19 minutes ago
Top Harare lawyer Aston Musunga is in trouble after one of his clients reported him to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for allegedly causing him to buy a property in which another party has claim.
This was after his client Bashir ZiyaQuddusi had written to the society saying Musunga accused him and his wife to purchase a property for the sum of $320 000 when he knew that the property was heavily encumbered and could not be transferred to them.
