Kazembe Kazembe grabs school farm
- 4 hours 27 minutes ago
The chartered engineer's alleged 'farm grab' comes amid President Emmerson Mnangagwa's vow to stop illegal land seizures and restored property rights.
Reached for comment, Kazembe claimed there was a sinister plot by his rivals in the Zanu-PF primary election race to sully his reputation, saying he got the farm way back, adding it had been subdivided into 14 plots, one which he owns and the rest by the Air Force of Zimbabwe and some Zanu-PF members.
