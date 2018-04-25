Home | World | Africa | MRP NEC summoned by police

Mthwakazi Republic Party national executive committee executive has been summoned to the Law and Order office of the Zimbabwe Republic Police at Bulawayo Central Police Station.

THe party said upon arrival at Bulawayo Police Station, the meeting was abruptly transferred to the office of Chief Superintendent Manzini Moyo at Southampton building.

According to the police, the meeting was called to verify intelligence information linking MRP to a planned demonstration against the Coup president of Zimbabwe, Emmerson Mnangagwa, at the occasion of the opening of the Zimbabwe International Fair.

The MRP delegation included Ackim Mhlanga the Secretary General, Njabulo Ngwenya the Foreign Affairs Secretary, Xolani Ncube the National Youth League and Xolani Mhlanga.

The MRP delegation assured the security cluster present, that the party had not planned such an activity, although it would benefit immensely in doing so. It is worrying that this military government of Mnangagwa is so afraid of democratic forces standing for the will of the people of Mthwakazi.

Although we applaud the leadership of superintendent Moyo as a regulating authority, we will continue to take political decisions, where the law of Zimbabwe's flawed constitution stands in our way to freedom of the people of Mthwakazi.

Israel made Police water cannons were seen parked at Bulawayo police station, perhaps in anticipation of the purported demonstration.

A military government indeed!

