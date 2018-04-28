Home | World | Africa | Primary elections causing back bitting within Zanu-PF

ZANU PF primary campaigns are reportedly tearing the party apart in Mazowe with sitting Members Parliament (MP) being accused of sabotaging the system.

In Mazowe North the incumbent MP is being accused of tempering with cell registers in a bid to sabotage his bitter rival Tafadzwa Musarira who seems to be enjoying a huge support in the constituency.

Supporters who spoke to Bulawayo24.com at Muswenhede farm castigated provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe for abusing his chairmanship to sabotage a potential winner.

As Mazowe North we are not happy with honourable Kazembe's behaviour he took cell registers recently in a bid to sabotage Musarira who is likely to win tomorrow simply because he is the provincial chairman, lamented the supporters.

However Kazembe kazembe's mobile phone was unreachable up to the time of this writing.

In Mazowe North the current MP advocate Martin Tafara Dinha is being accused of giving an order to officer commanding Mashonaland Central police to arrest his arch rival Campion Mugweni saying he assaulted one of his supporters at Beacok farm.

Police in Bindura told Bulawayo24.com that Senior Assistant Commissioner Mushaurwa called Mvurwi Officer in Charge ordering him to arrest Mugweni who seems to be positioned to win the primaries.

"Dinha called the propo demanding the arrest of Mugweni in Mvurwi on an assault charge but she was told by the officer in charge that the station does not have a car and Dinha opted to provide one which he never did," explained the source.

"Surprisingly this morning a local councillor filed a police report saying it was not Mugweni who assaulted the supporters but a hired soldier who was in military uniform."

Meanwhile, in Mazowe Central there is Tsungirai Makumbe of plot number 13 Forester who is aspiring to be a legislator despite having a series of assault charges at Mvurwi police station and is on the list of wanted persons.

A visit by Bulawayo24.com to the area proved that Makumbe allegedly threatened Collins Mushore for supporting Sydney Chidamba.

Mushore said Makumbe is a violent person who cannot hold public office after he gave him death threats.

"We cannot have people like Makumbe as our legislators, he came here in Nzvimbo at Ruyamuro service station and threatened me with death for supporting Chidamba," he said.

Apparently, Mushore assaulted a security guard manning the gate at Forester estates after he was denied entry when he failed to identify himself last month.

Some of his assault cases date back to 2013 under CR 45/11/2013 when he also assaulted one of his relatives of the Mukahiwa family.

The primary elections slated for tomorrow have caused great anxiety and back bitting within the party.

