Man found in possession of cyanide, sentenced to 12 months in jail



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  29/04/2018 07:39:00
A 46-year-old Mutorashanga man was slapped with twelve months imprisonment after being found in possession of cyanide.

He was convicted for contravening section 17 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 15:05 after being found in possession of dangerous substances without a licence.

According to court papers Emmison Chivhakara pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday (yesterday) after on he was found with 2kgs of Cynade valued at $2100.

A team comprising of Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife from Guruve and Criminal Investigating officers from Mutorashanga purported to be buyers leading to his arrest.

Chivhakara was convicted and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment three of which were suspended on condition of good behaviour hence 9 months are effective.

