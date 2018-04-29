Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Zanu-PF supporters return home without voting

ZANU PF electorate in Mazowe and Guruve districts have bemoaned the delay by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) ahead of today's primary elections.

Many supporters could be seen going back home by 12 noon complaining of hunger after spending half of the day queuing at polling stations.

Speaking to some supporters in Mazowe where smearing campaigns were rife they attributed the delays to rigging manoeuvres by party bigwigs.

"This delay is nothing short of a rigging plot by the bigwigs as you know this province is the strong hold of ZANU PF and most big names especially ministers (Kazembe Kazembe and Martin Dinha) have lost support.

[embedded content]

Chipangura polling station

So if people are frustrated some will give up and voting at night is very dangerous so there is foul play here," revealed angry supporters.

A visit to Guruve proved that many supporters were going back to their homes as a result of the unexplained delays.

Supporters who spoke to Bulawayo24.com castigated the leadership saying the voters are being denied their voice and right by these delays.

"A number of us have gone back home you will see that many people will not make it because they have been frustrated," said the supporters.

Apparently ballot boxes are expected in these districts from Harare and one wonders what time will the voting starts.

