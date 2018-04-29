Home | World | Africa | Low turnout at Nicholas Zakaria show
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  29/04/2018 07:01:00
Nicholas Zakaria and his Khiama boys outfit suffered a low turnout in Centenary at Club Changaz last night due to high admission fee.

The band reportedly miscalculated and charged $4 per head targeting tobacco farmers who attended in small numbers.

Revellers who spoke to Bulawayo24.com said the show was a bit expensive considering the band's popularity which is slowly dying a natural death.

"This show is expensive it was supposed to be half the price ($2) ana Zakaria vapera ava so people cannot pay such a price to a band that has lost popularity," said David Phiri.

Meanwhile, during the same period last year the band duped fans by advertising a show at the same venue which they did not turn up.

Apparently the "Mabvi nemagokora" hit maker has 26 albums to his name since 1984 but he seems not to have enjoyed the fruits of his sweat basing on his life style which is not satisfactory.

