Poor logistics forces Zanu-PF primary elections to spill to Monday

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/04/2018 12:23:00
  • 9
  • 0
Poor logistics has led to cancellation of Zanu-PF primary elections in some parts of the country. 

In Mashonaland Central Province, elections were conducted in only two constituencies: Bindura North and South, while the rest will start tomorrow, owing to logistical challenges.

In Bindura South constituency, voting started at 16:30 pm, which might spill to tomorrow as people were already leaving the polling station.

Ballot papers for Norton, Mhondoro Mubayira, Chegutu East and West constituencies reportedly arrived at the Chegutu Zanu PF administration district offices in the afternoon, but party supporters who had lined up at various polling stations in Katanga and Ngoni in Norton, Chakari in Chegutu and Waverley and Tait primary schools in Kadoma were starting to disperse by lunchtime.

