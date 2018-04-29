Poor logistics forces Zanu-PF primary elections to spill to Monday
- 29/04/2018 12:23:00
- 9
- 0
In Mashonaland Central Province, elections were conducted in only two constituencies: Bindura North and South, while the rest will start tomorrow, owing to logistical challenges.
In Bindura South constituency, voting started at 16:30 pm, which might spill to tomorrow as people were already leaving the polling station.
Ballot papers for Norton, Mhondoro Mubayira, Chegutu East and West constituencies reportedly arrived at the Chegutu Zanu PF administration district offices in the afternoon, but party supporters who had lined up at various polling stations in Katanga and Ngoni in Norton, Chakari in Chegutu and Waverley and Tait primary schools in Kadoma were starting to disperse by lunchtime.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles