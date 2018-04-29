VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
HIV+ man rapes ex-wife without protection
- 29/04/2018 16:13:00
- 5
- 0
A 55-YEAR-OLD HIV positive man from Bulawayo allegedly raped his ex-wife seven times in one night without protection.
The man, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on the floor while her baby cried all night on the bed.
The woman (34) told a court that her ex-husband lured her to his house in Mahatshula suburb in January this year by taking her cellphone.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163