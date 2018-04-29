Home | World | Africa | HIV+ man rapes ex-wife without protection

A 55-YEAR-OLD HIV positive man from Bulawayo allegedly raped his ex-wife seven times in one night without protection.

The man, who cannot be named for ethical reasons, allegedly sexually assaulted the woman on the floor while her baby cried all night on the bed.

The woman (34) told a court that her ex-husband lured her to his house in Mahatshula suburb in January this year by taking her cellphone.

