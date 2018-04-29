VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Soldier steals steaming pot of chicken from fire at police base
- 29/04/2018 16:04:00
- 5
- 0
A 33-YEAR-OLD soldier based in Masvingo broke into a police base and got away with a steaming pot containing chicken from a fire together with property worth a combined $570.Emmanuel Mutandavari of KMP Runyararo South but stationed at 4.1 Infantry Battalion Brigade in Masvingo stole a three legged pot containing chicken meat, cell phones, sleeping bag, kitchen utensils, among other items before disappearing.
Appearing before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe facing four counts of unlawful entry and theft, Mutandavari was convicted on his own plea of guilty.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163