Soldier steals steaming pot of chicken from fire at police base

A 33-YEAR-OLD soldier based in Masvingo broke into a police base and got away with a steaming pot containing chicken from a fire together with property worth a combined $570.Emmanuel Mutandavari of KMP Runyararo South but stationed at 4.1 Infantry Battalion Brigade in Masvingo stole a three legged pot containing chicken meat, cell phones, sleeping bag, kitchen utensils, among other items before disappearing.

Appearing before Masvingo magistrate Mr Takawira Mugabe facing four counts of unlawful entry and theft, Mutandavari was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

