Teachers to strike over pay
- 29/04/2018 15:47:00
- 6
- 0
Doctors and nurses have also staged strikes in the past month, increasing pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa ahead of elections set for July, the first since 94-year-old Robert Mugabe was forced to resign in a de facto army coup in November.
In an effort to keep a lid on labour unrest, the government fired striking nurses after accusing them of a politically motivated move. Other workers have now returned to work.
Wrapping up its annual general meeting in the resort town of Victoria Falls on Friday, Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA) agreed that its members would not attend classes when schools reopen for the second term on May 8.
ZIMTA, which has 44,000 members, said salaries and allowances had not been increased since 2013, while the government still barred teachers from taking long leave, known as "vacation leave", as had happened in the past.
The other three unions would not immediately say whether they would join ZIMTA in the strike. The government employs more than 100,000 teachers.
An entry level teacher earns a basic monthly pay of $286 before allowances, according to ZIMTA.
Mnangagwa has said his priority is to revive the economy by opening up the country to foreign investment and repairing relations with the West, but he faces pressure to deliver quickly from an expectant public sector ahead of the elections.
(Reporting by MacDonald Dzirutwe Editing by Gareth Jones)
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles