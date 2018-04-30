Zimbabwe deserves better leadership - Ngarivhume
President Ngarivhume said that though Zimbabwe has been endowed by the heavens with enumarable resources, this has become a curse as successive ZANU PF governments took turns to destroy them. This is in contrast to not so resourced country that have managed well their resourced and developed their economies. He pointed out that as a party TZ stands resolute against any kind of corruption and mis use of state resources.
"In our country, national leaders would charter expensive foreign flights or go for first class air tickets which cost over $14 000 whilst there is an economy going for $1 000! This is being irresponsible especially for an economically challenged country like Zimbabwe. As TZ, we will seek to correct such unethical practices", bemoaned Ngarivhume.
In light of the challenges in resource mobilization and organizing of party activities, the TZ leader revealed that the ever faithful God who has brought TZ this far has promised to stand with the party as long as people believe and exercise patience over the vision.
Ngarivhume then decried the plunder and exploitation that has befallen our natural resources with our diamonds all looted in Chiadzwa. He intimated that the same diamonds could have turned this country into a developed country if it was not for the greedy and corrupt ZANU PF leadership.
In conclusion, he impressed upon all attendees that the time to sacrifice resources for the manifestation of the vision was now. Members were thus called to join hands financially with the party to make crossing the river possible.
