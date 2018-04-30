Home | World | Africa | PHOTOS: Day 2, Zanu-PF primary elections (Mash Central)
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Auditor-General Chiri sacrifices family for her job

PHOTOS: Day 2, Zanu-PF primary elections (Mash Central)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 30/04/2018 06:51:00
  • 10
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Guruve  Kondo polling station  supporters  going  to vote


Guruve Chimanikire primary voting  has started

Voter apathy at Mvurwi community hall Mazowe North