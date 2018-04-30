VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Zanu-PF Primaries: Bulawayo extends voting to 12:00hrs today
- 30/04/2018 05:08:00
- 11
- 0
Voting continues in the Zanu-PF primary elections in constituencies that rolled them over to today.
Bulawayo extends voting process to 12 mid-day today at four polling stations as some people failed to vote yesterday. These are Nkulumane/Emganwini, Nketa, Mpopoma Information Center and Pumula South Booster.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 241