Zanu-PF Primaries: Bulawayo extends voting to 12:00hrs today

Voting continues in the Zanu-PF primary elections in constituencies that rolled them over to today.

Bulawayo extends voting process to 12 mid-day today at four polling stations as some people failed to vote yesterday. These are Nkulumane/Emganwini, Nketa, Mpopoma Information Center and Pumula South Booster.

