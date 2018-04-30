VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
PHOTO: Pastor prays for 'barren' female congregant's panties
A picture of a pastor removing a "barren" female congregant's panties in front of the whole congregation has gone viral online.
It is unclear where the 'healing process' took place.
However, The Zambian Observer reports that the 'Man of God' undressed the woman "so he could pray for her panties for her to conceive.""My daughter, in the realm of the spirit, I heard God telling me that your barrenness can only be overcame if I pray for your under panties, please undress so that I can pray for it," the prophet told the woman and she gladly accepted as she was desperately looking for the fruit of the womb.
The publication also reported that the woman has been in marriage for 5 years without a child.
