Military Junta dumps Mohadi to 'die' in SA hospital

Tribalism has reared its ugly head again in Zimbabwe. This time, the evil demon, has manifested itself right in the office of the president.

The man who is supposed to be the third most powerful man in the country, Kembo Mohadi, is reportedly in the CIU in a hospital in South Africa. No one in the presidium cares let alone inform the public about his illness. It is business as usual in Harare as if nothing has happened. [sic]

"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others." Wrote George Orwell in the book, Animal Farm. This seems true in Zimbabwe as some Zimbabweans are more equal than others.

Remember when Emmerson Mnangagwa was poisoned? He was Vice President by then and was rushed to South Africa for treatment. We were treated to daily if not hourly health updates by the media and the government of Zimbabwe. Some journalists camped outside the hospital to provide updates.

The same thing happened when Vice President Constantino Chiwenga tripped and fell at the Zanupf headquarters last month. "Health Scare as Chiwenga falls", screamed some newspaper headlines.

"Worry? Never! He was back at work by Thursday. You would have seen him with His Excellency at the Lavrov meeting," Presidential Spokesman, George Charamba came out to inform the public about Vice President Chiwenga's health in January after Chiwenga collapsed in his office and rushed to hospital.

Where is the Zimbabwean media that makes deafening noise even when Chiwenga trips and falls? Where is the Presidential Spokesman George Charamba now that another member of the presidium is in the CIU? [sic]

The silence from those quarters is deafening and disturbing. The unpleasant smell of tribalism and discrimination dominates the highest office in the land, it smells to the highest heavens. Surely a divided house will never stand.

Just last month an unsuspecting Mohadi defined himself as a "Zimbabwean first" at a function in Bulawayo. Shame! We are left to wonder now if he is a true Zimbabwean or a foreigner who strayed into Zimbabwean politics where he is unwanted and unloved. Is there any need for a true Zimbabwean to explain himself everyday?

If he is indeed a Zimbabwean why is he treated differently from the other two members of the Zimbabwean presidium?

Actions speak louder than words. Matabeles must learn that they will never get better treatment in Zimbabwe. The truth is if the leader is not wanted, the people that he leads are also not wanted, hence Matabeleland genocide of the 1980s, continuing margination and tribal discrimination against Ndebeles in Zimbabwe.

We call upon all Mthwakazians especially those based in South Africa to show love to one of our prodigal sons Kembo Mohadi who has been rejected and dumped by the tribalistic coup government of Zimbabwe that he works for.

Please Mthwakazi, search the hospital where he's lays sick, show love by visiting him. Bring him flowers and bags of fruits and also comfort him.

Do not forget to prepare for the future of you sons and daughters so that they do not grow in a hateful environment where they are not wanted. The restoration of Matabeleland state is the solution.

Omunye lomunye elizweni lakhe!

By Wilson Mahlafuna Sibanda & Khohliso Maqhoba.