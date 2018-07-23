Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe enters tricky political week
VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson
Potraz sets up Internet Protocol Version 6 Testbed

Zimbabwe enters tricky political week



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 23/07/2018 02:15:00
  • 14
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
The country has entered a crucial week leading up to the hugely anticipated July 30 polls, the first to be held after the dramatic fall of former president Robert Mugabe last November. As the main political contenders, conclude their gruelling campaigns, focus is shifting to traditional battlegrounds.

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa yesterday urged his supporters to fast for the whole week to facilitate smooth transfer of power from the ruling Zanu PF party to the opposition after the July 30 elections.

Addressing thousands of supporters at Mkoba Stadium in Gweru, Chamisa said he was confident of victory adding that there was need for a week of national prayer and fasting to ensure smooth transfer of power from Zanu PF.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec)'s top brass is meeting in Harare today to, among other things, try and find ways to address ballot security concerns raised by Chamisa, to avoid disputed election results.

Tomorrow, Chamisa is expected to meet with other political party leaders under the auspices of the multi-party liaison committee where he would also pile pressure for transparency in the electoral roadmap, failing which he would mobilise his supporters to immediately picket at the Zec offices until elections day, next Monday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 230