'Zimbabwe will rise!' says Musewe, the dreamer - pipe dreamer ignoring reality of rigged elections

My brother Vince Musewe, the dreamer, is back with a bang! Ever since he parted company with Tendai Biti and his People's Democratic Party (PDP) a year or so ago, Vince has been very quiet. If he was on sabbatical, he clearly learnt nothing because he has come back to talking of the same pie-in-the-sky rubbish!

"It is the ability of skilled technicians, prudent accountants, ethical lawyers, experienced engineers and disciplined administrators, industrious farmers, good miners and creative entrepreneurs all of which we have in abundance both locally and in the diaspora which can unlock our potential. Ours is to merely harness their skills and create the necessary space for them to do what they do best," he wrote in an article, tellingly entitled "Zimbabwe will rise!" in Bulawayo24.

"A compelling inclusive national vision which accepts the above principles as sacrosanct combined with competent management and an alignment of government policies which are consistent and well thought out can truly unlock our full potential as a country, improve our quality of life and create wealth for ourselves and generations to come."

You have a knack for telling us what we already know but always fall flat on your face when it comes to telling us what we NEED TO KNOW. We already know that Zimbabwe has some of the best skilled and hard-working people "in abundance both locally and in the diaspora", for example. What you have not told us is why has the country failed to put all those skilled and hard-working men and women to good use for the good of the nation.

Why has Zimbabwe been cursed with the criminal, absolutely criminal, waste of the nation's vast material and human resources?

"A compelling inclusive national vision blah, blah, blah!" does not answer the burning question; why is Zimbabwe is such a total mess?

It is not that Vince Musewe does not know the answer to why Zimbabwe has blundered from pillar to post dragging the nation deeper and deeper into this hell-on-earth we find ourselves in. He does. The root cause of all Zimbabwe's economic a political problems is Zanu PF thugs!

For the last 38 years and counting the nation has been stuck with a corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical regime that has rigged the elections to stay in power regardless of the people's democratic wishes. The people have seen Zanu PF's criminal waste of the nation's resources but have been totally helpless to stop it.

President Mnangagwa has just blatantly rigged this year's elections denying 2 to 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora, Zanu PF forced leave as economic and/or political refugees, and many others the vote. Zanu PF owes its 2/3 landslide victory to rural voters the party machinery has reduced to nothing more that medieval serfs beholden to the landlord, Zanu PF and the hundreds of thousands of ghost voters.

Since the 2008 elections Zanu PF has increased the number of polling stations from 2 000 to over 11 000, over 550%. The party has used this glut in polling stations to bus its supporters from one station to the next casting multiple vote. The regime has seen to it that no voters' roll, the smoking gun to most of the vote rigging shenanigans, is ever produced.

President Mnangagwa will be appointing his new cabinet, he will be looking at rewarding those who helped him secure power in last November's military coup and rig the just ended elections. He has just dished out 90 new twin cab Isuzu trucks to the Chiefs, the outstanding balance of the 282, to thank them for frog marching the rural populous to vote for Zanu PF.

Mnangagwa's priority will be to consolidating his hold on power; he is not interested in Zimbabwe rising out of the mess, if that happened then it is a bonus!

So Mr Vince Musewe, you can witter all you like about Zimbabwe rising from the economic ruins, the Phoenix rising from the ashes; that will remain a pipe dream as long as nothing is done to stop the vote rigging that has allowed Zanu PF to drag us into this mess and keep us prisoners.