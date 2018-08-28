Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe tops world corruption list

HARARE - Zimbabwe has been ranked as one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

A survey by global watchdog Transparency International ranked Zimbabwe number 157 out of the 180 countries surveyed, with Somalia anchoring the bottom of the pack.

According to the watchdog's 2017 Corruption Perception Index, Zimbabwe scored an average 121,65 between 1998 and 2017. It, however, reached an all-time high of 166 in 2008 and a record low of 43 in 1998. In the latest results, Zimbabwe scored 22 points out of 100, from 24,95 recorded between 1998 and 2017.

According to the watchdog, countries and territories are ranked based on how corrupt their public sector is perceived to be.

Corruption in Zimbabwe has reached alarming levels, and has infiltrated several public and private institutions.

Over the years, there has been growing concern over government's failure to bring bigwigs to book, as they are cited as the main culprits in corruption activities.

Corruption in Zimbabwe has become a cancerous scourge that has left the majority of the country's citizens living in abject poverty while the high-wheeled live lavishly.

Over the years, government has been glaringly ignoring adverse reports by the country's auditor-general on abuse of public sector funds.

In previous reports, the auditor-general has unearthed massive abuse of funds in different ministries through flouting of tender procedures and disobeying government rules, but nothing has been done to address that.

In 2015, the Judicial Service Commission in conjunction with other stakeholders like the ZRP and the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, among others, launched a fight against corruption in the country, though observers believe more still needs to be done to deal with the scourge.

During the launch dubbed "Against Corruption Together (Act)", authorities raised a very pertinent issue, of poor working conditions, which they said could be a militating factor in the fight against corruption.

Observers believe this is one aspect that the government needs to put into perspective as some public officials are tempted to accept bribes in order to supplement their meagre salaries as the economy is in a sharp decline.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...