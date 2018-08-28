Home | World | Africa | Repatriation of Stevenson body underway

Preparations for the repatriation of the remains of late Zimbabwean ambassador to Senegal and The Gambia Mrs Trudy Stevenson are underway in the north western African country.

In a telephone interview with the ZBC News, Secretary for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Joey Bimha said a post-mortem carried out on the late Ambassador Stevenson revealed that she succumbed to inflation of the pancreas.

He said the mission is now working with the Senegalese government departments in processing documents for the repatriation of her body to Zimbabwe.

According to reports, Mrs Stevenson was found dead at her residence in Dakar on Saturday morning.

She was a founding member of the MDC and was appointed ambassador to Senegal and The Gambia in 2009 during the Government of National Unity and was deployed representing the MDC led by Professor Welshman Ncube.

A former member of parliament for Harare North (2000-2008), she continued to serve as ambassador after the collapse of the inclusive government in 2013 to date.

At the time of her death, Mrs Stevenson, who served as MDC's National Secretary for Policy and Research - had quit politics to focus on her diplomatic career.

She was born in the United States and attended school in England from 1955 to 1962.

She obtained a BA degree from the University of Reading and a Graduate Certificate in Education from the University of Zimbabwe.

She lived in Uganda during the 1970s before coming to Zimbabwe in 1980 where she became a citizen in 1990.

