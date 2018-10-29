Home | World | Africa | Chamisa drags Mnangagwa into 'Queen Bee' saga

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa into Zimbabwe's multi-billion dollar foreign currency scandal which outspoken Zanu PF activist, Acie Lumumba has linked to a shadowy character he has referred to as Queen Bee.

Lumumba, real name William Gerald Mutumanje, last week threw the cat among the pigeons when he suggested the so-called Queen Bee, was so powerful that he single-handedly controlled the country's fuel industry and was preferred ahead of all in the allocation of foreign currency by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

He further said the character was so powerful that he even controlled some top government officials.

But addressing party followers who thronged the MDC 19th anniversary celebrations at Gwanzura Stadium, Harare on Saturday, Chamisa said instead of people being fixated with speculating on who Queen Bee really was, they should not lose sight of the fact that the character could not possibly act alone without the knowledge and the blessings of the most powerful man in the country.

"I heard someone saying there is Queen Bee. I do not know who Queen Bee is but, that person seems cannot be easily arrested. Whenever there is Queen Bee, there should be King Bee also and those people should be exposed," Chamisa said.

"King Bee should be the leader of the country who knows how the country is being run. They are involved in fuel, chrome, diamond and gold deals, stealing from ordinary Zimbabweans."

While Queen Bee continues to be a mysterious character in the eyes of many locals, Presidential advisor Chris Mutsvangwa weekend claimed that Sakunda Holdings owner, Kudakwashe Tagwirei was the Queen Bee.

Mutsvangwa claimed Tagwirei was being given preferential treatment in terms of foreign currency allocation by the central bank.

President Mnangagwa is yet to comment publicly and directly on Lumumba's claims but suggested last week that he was not going to be lenient on party leaders found engaging in corruption.

In his rally address, Chamisa distanced his party from any high level corruption being experienced in the country.

"They want to drag us in their dirty deals. We are clean; we do not involve ourselves in such corrupt activities," he said.

The opposition leader blamed Zanu PF for poor economic policies that have brought a lot of suffering among the majority of Zimbabweans.

He also rubbished government's recent introduction of a two-percent tax on all electronic transfers which he said was an act of theft from the masses by the Zanu PF led administration.

