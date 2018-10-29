Mnangagwa bans cellphones at Politburo meetings
Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Politburo has set December 10 to 15 as the dates for the ruling party's 17th Annual National People's Conference to be held in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province.
The conference was initially slated for Gwanda before the Politburo, at its 321 Ordinary Session, resolved that the event should be shifted to Umzingwane Boys' High School in Esigodini for accommodation purposes, as the venue was nearer to Bulawayo.
In an interview yesterday, the ruling party's spokesperson, Simon Khaya Moyo, said the dates for the annual indaba were approved by Zanu-PF's supreme decision-making body, the Politburo, during its meeting last week.
