Construction of Sakubva's $1m new vegetable market begins

THE construction of a $1 million state-of-the-art Sakubva Produce Market is set to start next month after the Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Praz) finally awarded the tender to a local engineering company to start the work that will see hundreds of vendors in the eastern border city benefiting.

The Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company (ZCDC) is financing the initiative.

Mutare City Council public relations department confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday claiming that internal processes were currently being carried out.

"The construction of Sakubva Produce Market is now set to start any time soon. The Procurement Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe has finally awarded the tender to a local engineering company and internal processes are being carried out," read the statement.

"The agreement for the contractor is expected to be completed in the next fourteen days in line with (Praz) requirements, thereafter the contractor will move on site to start the construction project."

The municipal authority described the development as exciting and expressed gratitude to the vendors for their patience.

"As City of Mutare, we are excited that (PRAZ) has approved and awarded a tender to a contractor, and we want to appreciate the patience of our valued produce market vendors. It is true that our project has taken longer than was expected and certain processes and procedures have been taken," the statement read.

ZCDC public relations and project development manager Sugar Chagonda also applauded vendors for their patience.

"I want to thank produce market people for being patient enough, there were some regulations we had to follow, but I am sure you are going to benefit in the long run. The construction of the market is slightly above $1 million," he said.

