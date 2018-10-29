Home | World | Africa | Pharmacists rubbish Prophet Magaya's AIDS claim

The Retail Pharmacists Association, RPA would like to advise members of the public to exercise caution and restraint towards claims made by people, politicians, prophets, and faith healers about medicines. Pharmacists are the custodians and specialists of medicines. And as the RPA we would like to advise and encourage members and patients alike to:

ADHERE TO THEIR MEDICINES AS PRESCRIBED BY THEIR DOCTORS AND ADVISED BY THEIR PHARMACISTS.

ADHERENCE MEANS TAKING YOUR MEDICINES AT THE RIGHT TIME, IN RIGHT QUANTITY/DOSE, FOR THE RIGHT DURATION.

Speak to your doctor or pharmacists first before making any changes to the way you have been taking your medicines. Should you experience any side effects kindly inform your doctor or pharmacist.

The RPA would like to advise the people of Zimbabwe that EVERY MEDICINE HAS SIDE EFFECTS. There is no medicine without any side effects. Anyone who claims that a medicine has no side effects is a blatant liar.

In as much as some plants have shown medicinal properties, it is imperative that any claims to their effectiveness be made after acceptable independent verification has been done. In Zimbabwe we have competent authorities in the form of the MCAZ and Medical Research Council of Zimbabwe who handle such. It is therefore worrisome should a claim be made before the said bodies have registered the medicine or complimentary medicine.

Thus, the RPA would like to warn the public not to take any medicines that are not registered and are not sold in pharmacies.

For more information kindly contact: The RPA secretary on: rpasecretaryzw@gmail.com.

Regards

RETAIL PHARMACISTS ASSOCIATION 29 October 2018

