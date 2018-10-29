Home | World | Africa | Mnangagwa is meeting bankers at State House

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is meeting bankers, captains of industry and commerce among other guests at State House this morning.

In his opening remarks, President Mnangagwa said the multi-currency system is here to stay, adding that RTGS balances and bond notes are safe as monetary instruments.

The president, speaking on Monday, at a breakfast meeting with the business community also urged the public to not panic and offload their Real Time gross Settlement, RTGS, balances.

"I fully know what is going on in the country. We as government should listen to you. The financial sector is highly sensitive and thrives on highest levels of trust.

"Government is working day and night to stabilize the economy. The multi-currency system is here to stay. RTGS balances and bond notes are safe as monetary instruments. No need for pressure to exchange them," he said.

The President said he is fully aware of what is going on in the country, adding that as government they do listen to the banking sector.

He said the financial sector is highly sensitive and thrives on highest levels of trust.

After his remarks, the meeting went into a closed door session.

More details to follow…

