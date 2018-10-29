Home | World | Africa | WATCH: Chamisa's doves refuse to fly
Mnangagwa is meeting bankers at State House
Delta Beverages has not hiked its prices

WATCH: Chamisa's doves refuse to fly



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 29/10/2018 05:09:00
  • 2
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Nelson Chamisa, the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader, lit a 'democratic flame' which some commentators said failed to ignite and released 19 doves, with some refusing to fly, calling for 'peace in Zimbabwe' as part of the party's anniversary celebrations.

[embedded content]

On a serious note, these may be omens. The doves refuse to fly, the flame does not light. Tipeiwo dudziro. pic.twitter.com/4suSYztalf

— Caesar Zvayi (@caesarzvayi) October 28, 2018

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 216