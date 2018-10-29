WATCH: Chamisa's doves refuse to fly
- 29/10/2018 05:09:00
Nelson Chamisa, the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader, lit a 'democratic flame' which some commentators said failed to ignite and released 19 doves, with some refusing to fly, calling for 'peace in Zimbabwe' as part of the party's anniversary celebrations.
[embedded content]
On a serious note, these may be omens. The doves refuse to fly, the flame does not light. Tipeiwo dudziro. pic.twitter.com/4suSYztalf— Caesar Zvayi (@caesarzvayi) October 28, 2018
