WATCH: Chamisa's doves refuse to fly

Nelson Chamisa, the Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance leader, lit a 'democratic flame' which some commentators said failed to ignite and released 19 doves, with some refusing to fly, calling for 'peace in Zimbabwe' as part of the party's anniversary celebrations.

[embedded content]

On a serious note, these may be omens. The doves refuse to fly, the flame does not light. Tipeiwo dudziro. pic.twitter.com/4suSYztalf — Caesar Zvayi (@caesarzvayi) October 28, 2018

