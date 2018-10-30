Home | World | Africa | Charamba forms church

After almost two decades of ministering in the Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe church in various capacities, the gospel music couple of Pastor Charles and Mai Olivia Charamba has decided to go it alone.

The couple has formed Rooted in Christ Ministries that will have its launch service at the Zimbabwe College of Music on Sunday.

The service will be held in the Large Lecture Room with Pastor Charamba captaining the new ship.

Confirming the development in an interview with The Herald last night, Pastor Charamba said the inaugural service on Sunday will bring to life an idea that was mooted more than two years ago.

