Charamba forms church
- 30/10/2018 01:03:00
The couple has formed Rooted in Christ Ministries that will have its launch service at the Zimbabwe College of Music on Sunday.
The service will be held in the Large Lecture Room with Pastor Charamba captaining the new ship.
Confirming the development in an interview with The Herald last night, Pastor Charamba said the inaugural service on Sunday will bring to life an idea that was mooted more than two years ago.
