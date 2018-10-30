Zimbabwe official inflation misleading
- 30/10/2018 01:02:00
- 11
- 0
Zimbabwe's official inflation is misleading and does not reflect the price increases of goods and services consumers are witnessing, a leading equities firm has said. The country's annual inflation is currently pegged at 5.39, according to Zimstats, but various analysts said it has breached the double-digit figures due to rampant price increases in the last few months.
More to follow...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 256