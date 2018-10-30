Home | World | Africa | Zimbabwe official inflation misleading

Zimbabwe's official inflation is misleading and does not reflect the price increases of goods and services consumers are witnessing, a leading equities firm has said. The country's annual inflation is currently pegged at 5.39, according to Zimstats, but various analysts said it has breached the double-digit figures due to rampant price increases in the last few months.

More to follow...

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...