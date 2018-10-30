Home | World | Africa | 'Tsvangirai left power for me,' says Chamisa

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has appealed to his internal party rivals seeking to challenge his position saying it is too early as he is yet to finish the task his predecessor, the late party founding president Morgan Tsvangirai, gave him.

Chamisa rose to the MDC presidency after Tsvangirai's death in February amid an acrimonious power struggle with Thokozani Khupe and Elias Mudzuri, both who also claimed to be legitimate heirs to the throne.

The three claimants to the MDC presidency were all Tsvangirai's deputies.

The power struggle that ensued after Tsvangirai succumbed to cancer of the colon led to the third MDC split with Khupe forming her own political outfit while Mudzuri decided to hang on and fight from within.

With the MDC congress coming next year, jostling for top positions has since begun in earnest with Mudzuri and party secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora reportedly angling to challenge Chamisa.

Addressing party supporters during MDC's 19th anniversary celebrations at Gwanzura Stadium last week, Chamisa sought to contain the duo's ambitions by emphasising the need to be united.

"I have told my colleagues in the top leadership that none of us should go wayward because it will be akin to a fish taking itself out of water where it cannot survive. So, we need to continue to follow Tsvangirai's way, the party's ways.

"Tsvangirai left power for me so that I will also pave way for the next leader in that order. We don't want a situation whereby someone would want to grab from me what I was given by Tsvangirai before I even start the journey he set me to embark on yet you don't even know what he wanted me to achieve.

"Why don't you wait for me to accomplish that first then I will also show you the way when you eventually take over?" he asked rhetorically.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa

Loading...