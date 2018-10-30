DRC envoy meets Mnangagwa
- 30/10/2018 04:21:00
- 4
- 0
Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila special envoy Mr Kikaya Bin Karubi [centre] and DRC ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Mwawapanga Mwanananga [left] meet President Mnangagwa - ZBC
An envoy of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) President Joseph Kabila, Mr Kikaya Bin Karubi, who is also an advisor in the office of the president, met with President Emmerson Mnangagwa this morning.
More to follow...
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 248