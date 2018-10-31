Mnangagwa's Minister in farm dispute with villagers
- 31/10/2018 00:31:00
- 5
- 0
The villagers appeared before a Mutasa magistrate court yesterday facing charges of occupying a gazetted piece of land without authority.
Representatives of the villagers, Betty Rongai, Nelson Mukuchu, Cosmas Nyawasha and Bernard Hondo are denying the allegations.
The villagers, who are being represented by Chris Ndlovu from Gonese and Ndlovu legal practitioners, were remanded out of custody to November 2, by magistrate Innocent Bepura.
It is the State's case that on July 29 , 2004, Gwaradzimba was allocated Subdivision 1 and 2 of Inonzi Extension by then Presidential Affairs minister responsible for land, Didymus Mutasa.
The State allege that from 2014 to date, the accused persons without a lease, permit or offer letter issued by the government, occupied the land, disrupting farming activities.
The villagers were on several occasions ordered by the Ministry of Lands to vacate the land but they resisted.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles