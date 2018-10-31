Home | World | Africa | Students abuse morning after pills
Students abuse morning after pills



The National AIDS Council (NAC) has raised a red flag over the increased use of morning-after family planning pills by female students at tertiary institutions in Masvingo.

Speaking to journalists on a media tour of Masvingo province yesterday, NAC provincial manager for Masvingo Edgar Muzulu said although they were yet to carry out a study on the issues, partners like Population Services International were worried about the high usage of morning after pills by female students at universities in the town.

"It seems these students are more concerned about preventing pregnancies than HIV," Muzulu said.

HIV prevalence in Masvingo province is around 12,8%.

"We have recorded high cases of STIs in Masvingo (Masvingo provincial hospital), Nyika Clinic (Bikita), Gutu (Mupandawana), Hippo Valley and Ngundu," Muzulu said.

"As of HIV, the burden is in Chivi district which has the highest prevalence rate of 14,4% and Bikita is the lowest with 11%. Our major concern is the reopening of the country's biggest beerhall Chigarapasi in Chiredzi. The beerhall attracts sex workers from all over the country and there is a ready market of workers at Hippo Valley and Triangle."

