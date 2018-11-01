Home | World | Africa | Japajapa put on his defence

Activist Paddington Japajapa, who is facing charges of insulting Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zelipa Chitambo, after he failed get a licence to import maize, was put on his defence during trial yesterday.

Japajapa (50), who is appearing before magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct.

In his defence, Japajapa told court that he was actually the victim after the embassy security staff assaulted him in front of Chitambo.

He told the court that he reported the assault to the police and a docket was opened, but he faced resistance in bringing the records to court.

However, Japajapa asked the court to allow him to bring some of the records from the police to court.

Vhitorini postponed the matter to November 5 for trial continuation.

Patience Chimusaru appeared for the State.

