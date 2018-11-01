Home | World | Africa | Japajapa put on his defence
Macauley Bonne: The next Vardy?
Scribes chucked out as human trafficking suspect is tried

Japajapa put on his defence



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 01/11/2018 00:49:00
  • 3
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Activist Paddington Japajapa, who is facing charges of insulting Zambian Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Zelipa Chitambo, after he failed get a licence to import maize, was put on his defence during trial yesterday.

Japajapa (50), who is appearing before magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct.

In his defence, Japajapa told court that he was actually the victim after the embassy security staff assaulted him in front of Chitambo.

He told the court that he reported the assault to the police and a docket was opened, but he faced resistance in bringing the records to court.

However, Japajapa asked the court to allow him to bring some of the records from the police to court.

Vhitorini postponed the matter to November 5 for trial continuation.

Patience Chimusaru appeared for the State.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

VIDEO: President Robert Mugabe Dozes Off at State Function While Wife Humiliates Presidential Spokesperson

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Complete Shock as Over 2000 Bodies are Dug Up at Popular Diamond Fields in Zimbabwe

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

Death Toll Rises As Heavy Flood Sweeps Across Ghana, See The New Number

100 Most Popular News

1 2 3 Displaying 1 - 100 of 204