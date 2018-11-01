Japajapa put on his defence
- 01/11/2018 00:49:00
- 3
- 0
Japajapa (50), who is appearing before magistrate Nyasha Vhitorini, pleaded not guilty to a charge of disorderly conduct.
In his defence, Japajapa told court that he was actually the victim after the embassy security staff assaulted him in front of Chitambo.
However, Japajapa asked the court to allow him to bring some of the records from the police to court.
Vhitorini postponed the matter to November 5 for trial continuation.
Patience Chimusaru appeared for the State.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: Africa
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles