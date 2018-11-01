Home | World | Africa | Jonathan Moyo writing a book about November Coup
Renewing Mangudya's term an insult
Mwonzora blocks Chamisa from firing Mayors?

Jonathan Moyo writing a book about November Coup



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  01/11/2018 06:59:00
Exiled former G40 Kingpin Professor Jonathan Moyo promised to write a book about the November 2017 coup that removed Robert Mugabe and installed Mnangagwa as President. This came out of a Twitter conversation between Moyo and veteran journalist Mduduzi Mathuthu on Thursday.

Moyo had said By this time,"1st of November, last year the coup was in progress. The rehearsals had been done with a number of options. People knew. Attempts, which of course ultimately failed, were being made to neutralize the coup. The real drama started in earnest on 4 November in Bulawayo!"

Mathuthu then commented, "Is this in the book that you allegedly promised Cde."

Moyo was quick to demand evidence that he made such a promise,"No V11s have been produced to support the claim that I made such a promise."

When Mathuthu asked whether Moyo's  spirited demand for V11s was meant to give an impression that writing a book is a terrible idea, Moyo said No. No. No. I think TALKING or TWEETING about writing a book is a terrible idea. It's as terrible as talking about doing a revolution instead of doing one. Remember Lenin abandoned writing a book about  What is to be done in the Russian revolution and  just did it!

Professor Moyo went to exile in November 2017 after the Zimbabwe Defense  Forces led by the then Army General Constantino Chiwenga invoked Section 212 of the constitution and arrested allegedly G40 members and forced Mugabe to resign handing over power to Emmerson Mnangagwa.

