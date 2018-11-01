Home | World | Africa | Mwonzora blocks Chamisa from firing Mayors?

MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora has moved in to stop the removal of Mayors and Deputy Mayors who were elected by Councillors outside Party whipping system.In letters in possession of Bulawayo24.com which are purportedly signed by Mwonzora written to Provincial Party Chairpersons of Mashonaland West and Matabeleland North, the Secretary General says:

In terms of clause 3.5.6 of the disciplinary code of conduct and Regulations annexure C of the constitution all suspensions must be approved by the Organising Committee first before they are they are actioned. You have not brought any recommendations of suspensions or expulsions to the organising committee.

Please note that the Provincial Executive has no power to expel any member from the Party. This means that it has no power to recall an elected official of the Party. Such power is reserved for the National Disciplinary Committee headed by the National Chairperson and the National Council after due process.

Therefore the purported suspensions and expulsions do not comply with the Party constitution and have to be set aside. They are null and void.

On Tuesday MDC Chief of staff Sesil Zvidzai issued a letter to Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami instructing him to resign from his position paving way for the election of a New deputy Mayor by the City Fathers.

Addressing party supporters who thronged Gwanzura Stadium to commemorate MDC's 19th anniversary on Saturday, Chamisa justified the move, saying the fired mayors were not the candidates chosen by the party and supporters.

"Some say Chamisa is firing mayors but let me explain the circumstances. We chose mayors by way of interviewing prospective candidates as well as asking residents.

"We came up with our own candidates but some of our councillors chose to do as they please and elected candidates that were backed by Zanu-PF.

"We then saw that we can't have mayors who dance to the tune of Zanu-PF hence our decision to fire them."

Last week, Chamisa fired Victoria Falls mayor Somvelo Dlamini over allegations of bringing the MDC into disrepute by defying party's directives, causing divisions amongst other charges.

Kambarami's expulsion came a day after the 40 year old MDC leader relieved Chegutu mayor Henry Muchatibaya of his duties and suspended six councillors for defying a directive on the mayoral elections.

Masvingo mayor Collin Chiboke was also ordered by the opposition leader to step down over the same allegations levelled against Dlamini and Muchatibaya

